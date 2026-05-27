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Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
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Jones 'in a good spot' in recovery
May 27, 2026 09:12 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Daniel Jones' recovery from a torn Achilles tendon and unpack the outlook for the Indianapolis Colts in 2026.
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