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Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
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Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
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Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

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This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
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Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
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Watch Now

2026 could decide Love’s future with Packers

May 27, 2026 08:32 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the future of Jordan Love and question if the Green Bay Packers will keep or move on from the 2020 first-round pick after 2026.

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