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MLB-best Braves ‘doing everything right’
May 27, 2026 10:32 AM
CC Sabathia shares why the Braves' success can be attributed to their "well-rounded" roster, which has flourished thanks to an MLB-best team ERA and an offense that ranks among the game’s elite.
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