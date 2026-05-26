 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets’ new front-office culture is “to think AI-first”

  
Published May 26, 2026 07:59 PM

The Jets are expanding their reliance on automation well beyond Madden ratings.

Via Rob Schaefer of Sports Business Journal, the Jets have fully embraced AI.

The effort has crystallized under Iwao Fusillo, the team’s new chief data and analytics officer. That title put him in charge of business and football analytics.

Fusillo told Schaefer that 91 percent of the team’s front office now uses Microsoft Copilot on a day-to-day basis. Roughly a hundred days ago, only “a handful” of the team’s employees used it. Those utilizing it are averaging two or three prompts per day.

“I call that level one, or horizon one, which is adoption,” Fusillo said. “Do we have large business gains from that level one? Not really. But have we changed the culture of the entire front office? Yes. To think AI-first.”

AI has its uses, and it has its limits. There’s also a natural aversion to it, given the probability that it will displace millions of workers — and the possibility that it will eventually trigger an extinction-level event.

So the clock is ticking, Jets. Nearly 60 years after winning your only Super Bowl, you may have only another 30 chances to get another one.