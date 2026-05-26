Jets’ new front-office culture is “to think AI-first”

The Jets are expanding their reliance on automation well beyond Madden ratings.

Via Rob Schaefer of Sports Business Journal, the Jets have fully embraced AI.

The effort has crystallized under Iwao Fusillo, the team’s new chief data and analytics officer. That title put him in charge of business and football analytics.

Fusillo told Schaefer that 91 percent of the team’s front office now uses Microsoft Copilot on a day-to-day basis. Roughly a hundred days ago, only “a handful” of the team’s employees used it. Those utilizing it are averaging two or three prompts per day.

“I call that level one, or horizon one, which is adoption,” Fusillo said. “Do we have large business gains from that level one? Not really. But have we changed the culture of the entire front office? Yes. To think AI-first.”

AI has its uses, and it has its limits. There’s also a natural aversion to it, given the probability that it will displace millions of workers — and the possibility that it will eventually trigger an extinction-level event.

So the clock is ticking, Jets. Nearly 60 years after winning your only Super Bowl, you may have only another 30 chances to get another one.