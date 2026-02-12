Report: Raiders interviewing Frisman Jackson for offensive coordinator

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is taking a look at bringing an offensive assistant with him from the Seahawks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas is interviewing Seattle receivers coach Frisman Jackson for offensive coordinator.

Jackson, 46, has been with Seattle since 2024 — Mike Macdonald’s first year as head coach of the club. Jackson has also served as receivers coach for Pittsburgh, Carolina, and Tennessee in the league.

Entering the pros as an undrafted receiver in 2002, Jackson played 34 games for the Browns through 2005. He recorded 40 receptions for 490 yards with one touchdown.