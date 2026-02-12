Liam Coen: We’ll continue to be fluid with how we use Travis Hunter

The two questions hovering over Travis Hunter heading into his second season is how he’s recovering from knee surgery and how the Jaguars plan to use him on both sides of the ball.

Hunter tore his LCL in the seventh game of the season and head coach Liam Coen said in an interview with Pete Prisco of CBS Sports that Hunter “looks great right now” while working out at the team’s facility. Coen also touched on the team’s plans for deploying the two-way player in the future.

Hunter played 324 snaps at wide receiver and 162 snaps at cornerback during his rookie season. The injury raised questions about whether the strain of playing on both sides would be too much stress for the 2025 first-rounder and Coen said the team is not making any concrete plans at the moment.

“We’re gonna continue to evaluate. What does his schedule look like? Where do we need him more on this day or as a team. We’ll continue to be fluid with that,” Coen said.

General Manager James Gladstone said last month that the current roster makeup might create a bigger need for Hunter at cornerback, but it will be some time before the full plan for Hunter becomes clear in 2026.