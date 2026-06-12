Drake Maye makes a favorable first impression with A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown has caught passes from Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Kenny Pickett. Now, after a trade to the Patriots, the wide receiver has Drake Maye as his quarterback.

In nine days, Maye has made a favorable impression with Brown.

“The talent speaks for itself. He can make any throw,” Brown said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “But, I think what’s more impressive to me is that he knows what he’s doing. To be that young and to understand the defenses and to understand every little check, the hots, the blitzes all those things, so young, so fast, it’s very impressive. I really admire that. He knows what he is talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well. He’s a true leader of men. It’s crazy to see at a young age.”

Maye has made the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons and led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, and Brown can understand why.

“It’s hard not to get excited,” Brown said. “What a player he is, and just right off the bat, what a great teammate so far. He was eager to learn. He’s great with the guys in the locker room, and we just look forward to playing with a guy of that caliber.

“I know he’s been a great player in this league. He’s gone everywhere. He’s been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day, making plays and scoring. The best thing about him, he’s been a winner. He knows what it’s like to win, and he’s someone in that room that we were looking for. I think that’s the best thing.”