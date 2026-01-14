Jaguars still plan for Travis Hunter to play on both sides of the ball

After Travis Hunter’s season-ending knee injury, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said it was too early to say if the team would continue to play him at both wide receiver and cornerback in 2026.

Coen was responding to questions about the physical toll playing both ways may have taken on Hunter and that the team would evaluate their plans at the end of the season. The Jaguars’ season has been over for a few days and General Manager James Gladstone delivered an update on the team’s plans for Hunter at a Wednesday press conference.

Gladstone said the rehab process is going as the team expected and that the first-round pick is “hitting it hard” before moving on to the question of how he’ll be deployed.

“Beyond that, in the role that he’ll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said. “Obviously, you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously at this point, walking into the offseason, corner is a position where we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. So, by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement.”

Hunte played 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps in seven appearances before his injury. He had 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with 15 tackles on defense.