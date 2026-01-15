 Skip navigation
Report: Giants working to finalize deal with John Harbaugh for head coach

  
Published January 15, 2026 12:02 AM

John Harbaugh left the Giants building after interviewing with the club on Wednesday, but it sounds like he’ll be back soon.

According to a late-night Wednesday report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach. Barring a setback, the two sides are expected to come to an agreement.

Schefter adds that the two sides have not yet finalized the deal with Harbaugh’s contract still being negotiated. But without any setbacks, Schefter reports, “Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible.”

New York is able to make a hire immediately, having satisfied the Rooney Rule by holding two in-person interviews with minority candidates.

Harbaugh was expected to meet with the Titans and Falcons later this week. But there was always a chance for the Giants to make a strong enough impression to get those interviews off of Harbaugh’s agenda.

Officials from Tennessee were reportedly set to fly to Baltimore on Thursday morning to meet with Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s interview with the Giants on Wednesday reportedly included spending time with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Fired by the Ravens last week after an 8-9 finish in 2025, Harbaugh accumulated a 180-113 regular-season record with the Ravens and a 13-11 postseason record in 18 years with the franchise. He coached the Ravens to their second Lombardi Trophy, defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII to cap the 2012 season.