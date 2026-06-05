More details emerge in Jonathon Cooper’s arrest

More details have emerged in the arrest of Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper’s long-term girlfriend was also arrested late Thursday night, and both face charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor criminal mischief, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Cooper’s girlfriend accused him of cheating on her, prompting an argument, according to the affidavit. The woman claimed to have taken his phone and thrown it across the room before retrieving it.

Cooper said, via the affidavit, that he grabbed his girlfriend by her upper arms to get his phone. He then “braced his neck against her neck to prevent her from getting it” when she went for his phone again.

Cooper, 28, was booked into Douglas County Jail early Friday morning. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after a hearing on Friday.

He is scheduled for another hearing on Monday.

The NFL and the Broncos released statements acknowledging they are “aware of the matter.”