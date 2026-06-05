Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: Hammond move is not a “done deal”

Friday’s announcement from the Bears regarding the intention to move forward with a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana doesn’t mean much, because it’s not binding on the Bears.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made that point in a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

“Over the last several years the Bears have stated their intentions in multiple jurisdictions, today’s announcement is not surprising,” Johnson said.

“It’s also not surprising that Bears officials have stated this vote does not mean a move to Hammond is a done deal.

“Without a final site selection, until we see shovels in the ground in Hammond, the City of Chicago will continue to engage in discussions grounded in the interests of our residents.”

He’s right. Until the Bears reach the point of no return, there’s a chance they’ll stay in Illinois. And there’s a chance that Friday’s announcement about the Bears is the latest move in a leverage play, aimed at forcing progress in Chicago or Arlington Heights.