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Bears board of directors votes to advance stadium in Hammond, Indiana

  
Published June 5, 2026 12:25 PM

The Bears are a step closer to playing their home games across the border in Indiana.

The franchise announced on Friday that the team’s board of directors voted on Thursday to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana. The exact site is still to be selected.

“We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city,” Bears chairman George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren said in a joint statement. “It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

Notably, this is the first time the franchise’s board has voted on any stadium site.

The development comes a few days after the state of Illinois did not pass legislation that would have ensured certainty in the Bears’ property tax for the Arlington Heights, Illinois, stadium site.

Warren has said that he would like the stadium project to be certain by early summer.

This is another step in that process, which would see the Bears play their future home games across state lines. It would give Indiana two franchises, with the Bears joining the Colts.