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Jared Verse to wear No. 8 with Browns, Dillon Gabriel will change his number

  
Published June 5, 2026 01:43 PM

Jared Verse and Dillon Gabriel were both wearing No. 8 at Browns practice this week, but that won’t be the case for long.

Verse wore No. 8 with the Rams, so it was no surprise to see the edge rusher take the field in the same number after this week’s trade. Gabriel wore the number last season, but Verse is higher in the team’s pecking order than a backup quarterback so it is also no surprise to learn that Gabriel will be the one changing his look.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gabriel and the Browns are waiting for the league to sign off on a change.

It’s not clear what needs to happen for that approval, but quarterbacks are limited to 0-19 and the Browns currently don’t have another number available in that range. The only one currently not assigned is No. 14, but that’s been retired for Otto Graham.

That’s not likely to be put back into circulation, so someone else will likely be switching their number as the Browns adjust to Verse’s arrival.