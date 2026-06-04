Jared Verse shows up for practice in No. 8, even though it’s Dillon Gabriel’s number (for now)

The second Verse is, for now, same as the first.

When Myles Garrett arrived as a new member of the Rams, he purchased No. 95 from defensive tackle Poona Ford. When Jared Verse arrived as a new member of the Browns, he had a different strategy regarding the number he wore with his former team.

He just took No. 8.

Verse was on the practice field, wearing his number of choice. It’s the number that had officially been issued in 2025 to quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who started six games as a rookie.

Although teams have some freedom to double up on jersey numbers during the 90-man portion of the calendar, it’s awkward to say the least to have Verse and Gabriel wearing the same number. Sufficiently awkward that the @FootballCravee account on Twitter (which has a habit of posting blatantly made-up quotes) was able to post a false quote from Gabriel that went somewhat viral on Wednesday because it seemed, on its face, to be semi-plausible.

At some point, Verse or Gabriel will officially have No. 8. Verse seems to be intent on wearing it. Given that Gabriel may not even be on the 53-man roster come Week 1, that could be a safe assumption.

Regardless, it’s a bold move from Verse. But why buy the number when you can just wear it? Make it not a financial transaction but a battle of wills.

The situation illustrates the bizarre nature of the entire culture of buying numbers. The team owns the numbers. The team can reclaim a number and reissue it, if it wants.

When there’s a clear disparity in a player’s current value to the team, why shouldn’t a team be willing to tell a guy who will be third string (at best) that he’s giving up his number to a new player who will be in the starting lineup?

Of course Verse is currently more important to the Browns than Gabriel. Why should Verse pay Gabriel for No. 8? Verse should get it, if he wants it.

On Wednesday, Verse took the first step toward making that happen. He showed up for practice wearing his number. It should be up to Gabriel and/or the Browns to make the transfer official, without Verse having to give Gabriel anything for it.

However it goes, the Browns need to make a fairly quick decision. Verse jerseys are already available for preorder. They can’t be printed and distributed until his number is official.