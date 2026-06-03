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Myles Garrett says it cost him “more than a couple bucks” to get the Rams’ No. 95 jersey

  
Published June 3, 2026 03:51 AM

New Rams defensive end Myles Garrett had to pay to continue wearing the No. 95 jersey he wore on the Browns.

Rams defensive lineman Poona Ford already wore No. 95, and Garrett was asked at his introductory press conference how he got the number from Ford.

“Just a conversation,” Garrett said. “It didn’t take too much.”

That led Rams coach Sean McVay to ask Garrett, “Conversation and a couple bucks?”

Garrett answered, “Maybe more than a couple, but he was open to it.”

Garrett said he knew as soon as the trade happened that he’d want to contact Ford about buying the number from him.

“I understood there had been some number trades before me,” Garrett said. “He understood, and I’m glad to be sticking with No. 95.”

Garrett getting No. 95 from Ford created a domino effect on the Rams, with Ford switching to No. 97, defensive lineman Bill Norton switching from No. 97 to No. 93, and defensive lineman Payton Zdroik switching from No. 93 to No. 62.