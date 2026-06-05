Myles Garrett: I don’t know Aaron Donald’s plans, but I want to talk to him

The Rams’ defensive line has already added a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year this week in Myles Garrett. It would add a three-time Defensive Player of the Year if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement, and Garrett would love to see that.

Garrett said in an interview with the Rams’ social media that he would like to discuss Donald’s plans with him.

“We haven’t talked yet but definitely expect to talk soon. I don’t know what his plans are and I won’t pretend to know, but a lot of people are excited and thrilled about the possibility of him coming back,” Garrett said.

The 35-year-old Donald retired following the 2023 season, after 10 years in the NFL, all with the Rams. He has acknowledged that the acquisition of Garrett has him considering coming out of retirement and joining what would become one of the greatest defensive lines in NFL history.