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Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker: Bears’ shifting positions have hindered their progress

  
Published June 5, 2026 03:05 PM

With the Bears announcing a plan to proceed with plans to build a new stadium (but with nothing official at this point), Illinois still has a chance to turn things around.

A statement issued by the officer of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker makes clear that the door remains open.

“The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location,” the governor’s office said. “That has hindered their progress.

“Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. . . . Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.”

Time will tell whether the Bears plan to move to Indiana, or whether it’s all a bluff. Until the paperwork is signed for a new stadium in Indiana, nothing is final.