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DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku are expected to be ready for training camp

  
Published June 5, 2026 03:13 PM

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku aren’t practicing with their teammates yet as they continue rehabbing. Both, though, are expected to be cleared for the start of training camp.

“We’ve got a few guys that we’re going to be smart with,” Schottenheimer said from OTAs on Thursday via Patrik Walker of the team website. “Donovan Ezeiruaku and DaRon Bland, guys like that, you’ll see them throughout the next couple weeks advance into more individual drills and stuff like that, but a few of those guys are gonna be really smart with.”

Bland missed the final three games of the regular season because of a left foot injury, and he underwent surgery on Jan. 13. He missed the start of the 2024 season after surgery to repair a stress fracture in the same foot.

Ezeiruaku underwent offseason surgery to repair a labrum tear in his hip.

The Cowboys do not expect either player to begin camp on active/physically unable to perform.

“Oh yeah, [they will be ready]. Absolutely, yeah,” Schottenheimer said. “Both guys are doing great. It’s more of us taking precautions and being smart. You know, they both want to get out there, but, again, it’s OTAs. It’s more important that they’re learning the scheme and system and all of that, as opposed to them going out there and getting a tea lunch.”