Report: Brian Daboll urged John Harbaugh to take the Giants job

Brian Daboll apparently has no hard feelings two months after the Giants fired him.

John Harbaugh is reportedly finalizing an agreement to coach the Giants, and Daboll, the Giants’ head coach from 2022 to 2025, is among the people telling Harbaugh he should take the job.

Daboll was extremely complimentary about the Giants and told Harbaugh that Giants General Manager Joe Schoen will be a good person to work with, according to the New York Post.

The report says the Giants engaged in a full-court press that also included having Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning reach out to Harbaugh to talk up the Giants.

The report also says the Giants are willing to pay Harbaugh up to $20 million a year.