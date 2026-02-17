 Skip navigation
Seahawks CB Josh Jobe fined twice for unnecessary roughness in Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 17, 2026 01:56 PM

Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe was the only player fined for on-field infractions during Super Bowl LX and Jobe picked up a pair of them for unnecessary roughness on one play in the fourth quarter of the game.

Jobe decked Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs out of bounds at the end of a play with 13:24 left in the game and received a fine for that late hit. The other fine came for his response when Diggs came back at him in the wake of that shot.

Diggs and Jobe squared off briefly with Diggs grabbing Jobe’s facemask and the cornerback throwing a punch at the wideout’s head. Jobe was fined for that as well.

The NFL announced that both fines were for $9,222.