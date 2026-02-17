As Las Vegas tourism dips, Allegiant Stadium attendance increases

The explosion in legalized gambling has caused Las Vegas to lose plenty of its allure. And, in turn, its visitors.

That hasn’t affected attendance at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Allegiant Stadium attendance during the final quarter of 2025 rose in comparison to the final quarter of 2024.

Allegiant Stadium attracted 531,609 visitors for 38 events from October through December 2025. During the same period of 2024, 512,145 attended 40 events.

While down from the total average of 560,351 for the fourth quarter of 2021 through 2023, any increase in Vegas-related numbers is a positive. Overall, Las Vegas underwent a 7.5-percent reduction in tourism during the second half of 2025.

The nine 2025 Raiders home games generated 497,934 visitors to Allegiant Stadium. On average, 63 percent of those who showed up do not reside in Southern Nevada.

If gambling isn’t going to attract people to Las Vegas like it once did, Las Vegas needs to give people other reasons to go there. The Raiders are doing that.

Imagine what will happen if/when the Raiders become a consistent contender again.

That will be good for Las Vegas, and for the league. The NFL is far more interesting when the Raiders are a viable franchise. Since qualifying for the Super Bowl in 2002, the Raiders have made it to the playoffs only twice.

It will also help if Las Vegas gets another Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium is believed to be on track to host Super Bowl LXIII, only five years after its first time staging the game.