Bill emerges in Missouri to end Chiefs-branded license plates

As the Chiefs plan to leave Missouri, Missouri continues to try to distance itself from the Chiefs.

Following a legislative effort to supplant the Chiefs with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks as the state’s official football team, another measure has emerged that would continue the effort to detach the Chiefs from their long-time home.

Via Matthew Pilger of MissouriNet.com, Missouri House Speaker Pro‑Tem Chad Perkins has filed a bill that would end Chiefs-branded Missouri license plates.

“If I’ve given you everything you ask and treated you like a little princess and you leave anyway, then maybe I need to take a different tactic,” Perkins said. "[I]f you’re going to leave and go to Kansas, then why are we giving out license plates for a business that’s based in Kansas?”

Under the bill, issuance of Chiefs-branded license plates would end in 2026.

And Perkins would go farther than that, if he could.

“Arrowhead Stadium’s not owned by the Chiefs, it’s owned by the Jackson County Sports Authority,” Perkins said. “If I were the Jackson County Sports Authority, I’d tell him, get out right now. Just get your stuff and get out now. Go play football at a high school field in Overland Park. I don’t care. Get out. And you can sue me and we can go to court, and I think a Missouri jury might just agree with me right now, right?”

A new domed stadium in Kansas is scheduled to open in 2031. Multiple hurdles remain, however, before the project will achieve full funding. And it still remains possible that the project will fall through.