 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill emerges in Missouri to end Chiefs-branded license plates

  
Published February 17, 2026 02:59 PM

As the Chiefs plan to leave Missouri, Missouri continues to try to distance itself from the Chiefs.

Following a legislative effort to supplant the Chiefs with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks as the state’s official football team, another measure has emerged that would continue the effort to detach the Chiefs from their long-time home.

Via Matthew Pilger of MissouriNet.com, Missouri House Speaker Pro‑Tem Chad Perkins has filed a bill that would end Chiefs-branded Missouri license plates.

“If I’ve given you everything you ask and treated you like a little princess and you leave anyway, then maybe I need to take a different tactic,” Perkins said. "[I]f you’re going to leave and go to Kansas, then why are we giving out license plates for a business that’s based in Kansas?”

Under the bill, issuance of Chiefs-branded license plates would end in 2026.

And Perkins would go farther than that, if he could.

“Arrowhead Stadium’s not owned by the Chiefs, it’s owned by the Jackson County Sports Authority,” Perkins said. “If I were the Jackson County Sports Authority, I’d tell him, get out right now. Just get your stuff and get out now. Go play football at a high school field in Overland Park. I don’t care. Get out. And you can sue me and we can go to court, and I think a Missouri jury might just agree with me right now, right?”

A new domed stadium in Kansas is scheduled to open in 2031. Multiple hurdles remain, however, before the project will achieve full funding. And it still remains possible that the project will fall through.