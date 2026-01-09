Missouri lawmaker proposes changing official football team from Chiefs to Battlehawks

Few things are more entertaining than pettiness in motion. And at least one Missouri lawmaker has chosen to go next-level petty when it comes to the eventual relocation of the Chiefs to Kansas.

Via Hannan Falcon of KY3.com, Missouri senator Nick Schroer has introduced a resolution that would remove the title of official football team from the Chiefs, giving it instead to the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

“[B]ased on recent events, it has become clear that the will of the people of the state of Missouri has changed with regard to the designation of the Kansas City Chiefs as the official NFL football team of this state,” the resolution states, “and . . . the Kansas City Chiefs football organization has indicated that, despite years of fan support and financial support from the citizens of this state, the team wants to relocate the team to the state of Kansas.”

Missouri had a full and fair chance to keep the Chiefs. And the people of Jackson County, Missouri, made their will known — loudly — in April 2024, by overwhelmingly rejecting a ballot measure that would have extended an existing sales tax to finance a major renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

Likewise, the elected officials who were in position to come up with an end run around the public voting process failed to do so.

The Chiefs simply did what any business ever does. They made a business decision. And Kansas found a way to come up with the cash to get the Chiefs to make a business decision to move their business across state lines.

The UFL, which owns the Battlehawks, could do the same thing, if the league’s business interests point to moving out of Missouri. Like the UFL did with three of the league’s eight franchises after the 2025 season.

That’s the fundamental reality. Football is business. And the people who own football teams will always make business decisions.

Like the Cardinals did when they left Missouri. Like the Rams did when they left Missouri. Like the Chiefs will be doing when they leave Missouri.

As previously explained, the door isn’t closed on Missouri keeping the Chiefs. They can still come up with something that could get the Chiefs and the NFL to decide to make a different business decision.

Regardless. it’s all business. It’s never personal. Football is never “family.” Except when it’s good for business to pretend that it is.