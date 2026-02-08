Ryan Pace out in Atlanta

An offseason of major changes in Atlanta will include the departure of Ryan Pace.

The Falcons and Pace have parted ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pace had spent the last four years with the Falcons, and his most recent title was vice president of football operations and player personnel. But in an offseason when Matt Ryan has taken over the front office and General Manager Terry Fontenot was fired, Pace no longer has a place in the front office.

The 48-year-old Pace is best known for working as GM of the Bears from 2015 to 2021. Before that he spent 14 years with the Saints.