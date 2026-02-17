Report: Eagles plan to hire Parks Frazier as QBs coach

The Eagles are expected to name Parks Frazier as their new quarterbacks coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Frazier, 34, joined the Eagles as their passing game coordinator in 2025.

He began his NFL coaching career in 2018 with the Colts and served as the interim offensive coordinator in 2022. Frazier was the passing game coordinator for the Panthers in 2023 and an offensive assistant with the Dolphins in 2024.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after the season, replacing him with Sean Mannion. They hired Josh Grizzard as their passing game coordinator.

Frazier becomes the sixth position coach for Jalen Hurts in seven seasons, following Press Taylor (2020), Brian Johnson (2021-22), Alex Tanney (2023), Doug Nussmeier (2024) and Loeffler (2025). Loeffler left his post as Bowling Green’s head coach a year ago to join the Eagles.