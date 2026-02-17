 Skip navigation
Mike Evans plans to play in 2026, will explore free agency options

  
Published February 17, 2026 04:50 PM

Mike Evans said late in the 2025 season that he would think about his playing future when the time was right and it appears that process has come to an end for the veteran wideout.

Evans’s agent Deryk Gilmore told multiple reporters that Evans plans to play in 2026. Evans is set to become a free agent in March and Gilmore said that he plans to explore all options for where he will play.

One of those options could be a return to Tampa for a 13th season. Evans has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, who have Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan set to return at receiver.

Evans was limited to eight games by hamstring and collarbone injuries last season. He had 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns in those appearances.