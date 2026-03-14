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Kellen Moore: Saints’ theme in free agency is signing high-character guys

  
Published March 14, 2026 08:22 AM

The Saints signed five players away from other teams in the first week of free agency, and head coach Kellen Moore says those players have something important in common: Character.

Moore said that when he looks at his five new players — linebacker Kaden Elliss, running back Travis Etienne, tight end Noah Fant, guard David Edwards and punter Ryan Wright — he sees players who have been team captains, have been respected leaders, and have been good people. Those are the kinds of players Moore wants to build around.

“I think if there’s a theme, a bunch of high-character guys, guys that we love in this locker room, that are going to be great teammates, great people in this community, and obviously we certainly recognize the ability for them to perform on the field. It’ll be a lot of fun,” Moore said.

After a rough start last season, the Saints showed something down the stretch, winning four of their last five. Moore thinks adding high-character veterans will help the team carry that momentum into 2026.