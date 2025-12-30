Mike Evans will think about 2026 “when the time is right”

Sunday’s game against the Panthers could be the final one of the Buccaneers’ season, but the prospect of it being the final one Mike Evans plays in the team’s uniform hasn’t been on the wide receiver’s mind this week.

Evans is wrapping up his 12th season with the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2014 and he is not under contract for 2026. Evans has only appeared in seven games this season due to hamstring and collarbone injuries, which will end his run of 1,000-yard seasons at 11 and he’s posted 28 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns when he’s on the field.

The Bucs will be giving out bobbleheads with Evans’ likeness to fans this weekend, but Evans said on Tuesday that “right now I’m just treating it like a normal game” without any thoughts about where or if he will be playing in 2026.

“I just approach it how I always approach it,” Evans said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s whatever happens, happens. I’ll focus on that when the time is right. Right now, we have to win. And I’m always giving my all and I’m always gonna go out swinging.”

A win would ensure Evans plays one more home game for the Bucs while a loss might lead to a lot of other changes around the team come the new year.