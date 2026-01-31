 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Diego Pavia measures under 5-foot-10, would be NFL’s shortest QB

  
Published January 31, 2026 06:34 AM

Can a quarterback who’s under 5-foot-10 make it in the NFL? Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia wants to prove he can.

Pavia measured 5-foot-9 and 7/8 at the Senior Bowl, which would make him the shortest quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger if he makes it to the league.

Currently, the NFL’s shortest quarterbacks are Carolina’s Bryce Young and Arizona’s Kyler Murray, both of whom measured 5-foot-10 and 1/8 before they were drafted. Pavia is only a quarter-inch shorter than them, which shouldn’t take him off NFL team’s draft boards, especially considering that Young and Murray were both first overall picks.

But NFL teams look closely at measurables, and drafting a quarterback under 5-foot-10 may be a bridge too short for some teams. Accurate measurements aren’t available for every player in NFL history, but pro-football-reference.com lists Eddie LeBaron of the 1963 Cowboys at 5-foot-9, making him the last quarterback to play in the NFL at under 5-foot-10.

Vanderbilt listed Pavia at 6-foot-0, which anyone could see was nonsense. Now NFL teams know how short Pavia really is, and they’ll have a decision to make about whether he has the stature of a pro quarterback.