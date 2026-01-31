 Skip navigation
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Bills hire Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator

  
New Bills coach Joe Brady has made arguably his most important hire.

With Brady being an offensive specialist, he needs someone to whom the defense can be entrusted. Per multiple reports, the someone is Broncos assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard began his playing career in Buffalo 21 years ago, as an undrafted free agent. After three years with the Bills, he joined the Ravens. Leonhard then followed Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan to the Jets.

After three years with the Jets, Leonhard played for the Broncos in 2012, the Bills in 2013, and the Browns in 2014.

He finished his career with 142 regular-season appearances and 73 starts. He played in seven postseason games.

Leonhard began his coaching career at his alma mater, Wisconsin. He rose to defensive backs coach in 2016 to defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2017 through 2022 to interim head coach in 2022.

After serving as a senior defensive analyst at Illinois in 2023, he joined Sean Payton’s Broncos in 2024.