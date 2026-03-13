Isiah Pacheco: Jahmyr Gibbs is a hell of a player, my job is contribute anywhere I can

Free agent running back Isiah Pacheco signed with the Lions to back up Jahmyr Gibbs, and Pacheco says he’s ready to do whatever he can in a backup role.

Pacheco said at an introductory press conference in Detroit that he admires what the Lions have built and will contribute in any way he can, on the field or off.

“Jahmyr is a hell of a player,” Pacheco said. “Hats off to him and the guys who have been putting in work here for a couple years now. Me looking from the outside in, it’s a hell of a group, and whatever I can do to contribute to the team is going to happen. Whether that’s punting the ball, whatever it’s at, no matter where I’m at on the field, cheering the guys on, bringing excitement to the team, bringing leadership, accountability.”

Pacheco won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs, and he said he was offered the opportunity to remain in Kansas City but felt that Detroit was the best place for him.

“I’ve been a two-time champ, I’m not satisfied though. I’m more hungry than I ever was and I’m ready to get to work,” Pacheco said. “I’m hungry and I want to win it here, not anywhere else.”