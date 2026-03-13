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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Could Jones' deal be a 'spark' for other QBs?

March 13, 2026 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Daniel Jones' new contract and explain why quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold could restructure their deals in response.

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