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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov gets the Wild going with a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win to hand the Avs their 1st loss
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Cameron Young shoots 63 at Quail Hollow, trails Alex Fitzpatrick by 2 as he seeks 2nd straight win
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Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90

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Roczen powers to first title over Lawrence at SLC
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Deegan, Davies have a battle for the ages at SLC

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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov gets the Wild going with a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win to hand the Avs their 1st loss
PGA: Truist Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young shoots 63 at Quail Hollow, trails Alex Fitzpatrick by 2 as he seeks 2nd straight win
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90

Top Clips

nbc_sx_450recap_260509.jpg
Roczen powers to first title over Lawrence at SLC
nbc_sx_deegandavies_260509.jpg
Deegan on Davies’ hits: ‘We’re trying to win!’
nbc_sx_250recap_260509.jpg
Deegan, Davies have a battle for the ages at SLC

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Roczen: Winning SX title is a 'legitimate dream'

May 9, 2026 10:33 PM
Ken Roczen is awarded the AMA Supercross 450 No. 1 plate after Salt Lake City before sharing his thoughts on a long and arduous journey that finally paid off with him being on top.

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_450recap_260509.jpg
03:52
Roczen powers to first title over Lawrence at SLC
nbc_sx_deegandavies_260509.jpg
04:55
Deegan on Davies’ hits: ‘We’re trying to win!’
nbc_sx_250recap_260509.jpg
03:48
Deegan, Davies have a battle for the ages at SLC
nbc_sx_saltlakecity_260509.jpg
28:56
Highlights: Supercross Round 17, Salt Lake City
nbc_sx_hunterl_260509.jpg
34
Lawrence: Asked ‘too much’ of the bike at SLC
nbc_sx_sexton_260509.jpg
01:27
Sexton: ‘Very proud’ of Roczen’s title win
nbc_sx_anstie_260509.jpg
59
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
nbc_sx_deegan_260509.jpg
47
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
nbc_sx_davies_260509.jpg
58
Davies ‘learned from Denver last year’ vs. Deegan
nbc_sx_kitchen_260509.jpg
01:02
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City
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01:52
HLs: Mercury thrash Aces on ring night
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05:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
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01:48
Lawrence, Roczen embracing Salt Lake SX title race
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05:51
Lakers bench must step up in Game 3 against OKC
nbc_nba_postgame_cavstalk_260509.jpg
07:14
Cavaliers turn up physicality in high stakes win
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01:28
Cavaliers ‘galvanized’ in Game 3 to get one on DET
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02:00
HLs: Harden’s clutch fourth lifts Cavs in Game 3
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01:32
Harden silences noise in Game 3: ‘What chatter’
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02:03
HLs: Wings, Bueckers get close win vs Fever, Clark
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08:13
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
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03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
nbc_nba_pregame_lakerstalk_260509.jpg
07:00
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
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03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
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01:23
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
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12:18
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
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07:34
T-Mac shares why he sees frustration in Brown
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01:18
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
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07:17
Mannix: Teams will ‘push’ Celtics for Brown trade
nbc_nba_pregame_pistonscavs_260509.jpg
09:15
Pistons ‘making life miserable’ for Harden, Cavs
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01:27
Haaland knocks in goal to double City’s lead