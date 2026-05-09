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Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3

May 9, 2026 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from the third and penultimate round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
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