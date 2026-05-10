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WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Blake’s overtime goal lifts the Hurricanes 3-2 over the Flyers for their second playoff series sweep
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Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, Ken Roczen earns the title after Hunter Lawrence crash
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Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
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Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
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Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City

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Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Blake’s overtime goal lifts the Hurricanes 3-2 over the Flyers for their second playoff series sweep
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Hunter Lawrence Ken Roczen.jpg
Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, Ken Roczen earns the title after Hunter Lawrence crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_anstie_260509.jpg
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
nbc_sx_deegan_260509.jpg
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
nbc_sx_kitchen_260509.jpg
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City

Trending Teams

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Watch Now

Davies 'learned from Denver last year' vs. Deegan

May 9, 2026 09:58 PM
Cole Davies recaps his unbelievable win in the 250 East/West showdown in Salt Lake City where he took it to Haiden Deegan and withstood two thrilling moments of contact.

Latest Clips

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59
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
nbc_sx_deegan_260509.jpg
47
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
nbc_sx_kitchen_260509.jpg
01:02
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City
nbc_wnba_acesphxhl_260509.jpg
01:52
HLs: Mercury thrash Aces on ring night
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05:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
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01:48
Lawrence, Roczen embracing Salt Lake SX title race
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05:51
Lakers bench must step up in Game 3 against OKC
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07:14
Cavaliers turn up physicality in high stakes win
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01:28
Cavaliers ‘galvanized’ in Game 3 to get one on DET
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02:00
HLs: Harden’s clutch fourth lifts Cavs in Game 3
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01:32
Harden silences noise in Game 3: ‘What chatter’
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02:03
HLs: Wings, Bueckers get close win vs Fever, Clark
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08:13
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
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03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
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07:00
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
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03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
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01:23
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
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12:18
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
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07:34
T-Mac shares why he sees frustration in Brown
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01:18
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
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07:17
Mannix: Teams will ‘push’ Celtics for Brown trade
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09:15
Pistons ‘making life miserable’ for Harden, Cavs
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01:27
Haaland knocks in goal to double City’s lead
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01:30
Doku delivers City a 1-0 lead with perfect shot
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08:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
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10:57
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
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10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
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01:32
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
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01:43
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
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03:42
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert