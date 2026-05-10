Davies 'learned from Denver last year' vs. Deegan

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blake’s overtime goal lifts the Hurricanes 3-2 over the Flyers for their second playoff series sweep
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, Ken Roczen earns the title after Hunter Lawrence crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blake’s overtime goal lifts the Hurricanes 3-2 over the Flyers for their second playoff series sweep
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, Ken Roczen earns the title after Hunter Lawrence crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Davies 'learned from Denver last year' vs. Deegan
May 9, 2026 09:58 PM
Cole Davies recaps his unbelievable win in the 250 East/West showdown in Salt Lake City where he took it to Haiden Deegan and withstood two thrilling moments of contact.
Latest Clips
59
Anstie got ‘superpowers’ from his son for Round 17
47
Deegan: ‘That was a dogfight’ with Davies
01:02
Kitchen jumped on the gap in Salt Lake City
01:52
HLs: Mercury thrash Aces on ring night
05:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
01:48
Lawrence, Roczen embracing Salt Lake SX title race
05:51
Lakers bench must step up in Game 3 against OKC
07:14
Cavaliers turn up physicality in high stakes win
01:28
Cavaliers ‘galvanized’ in Game 3 to get one on DET
02:00
HLs: Harden’s clutch fourth lifts Cavs in Game 3
01:32
Harden silences noise in Game 3: ‘What chatter’
02:03
HLs: Wings, Bueckers get close win vs Fever, Clark
08:13
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
07:00
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
01:23
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
12:18
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
07:34
T-Mac shares why he sees frustration in Brown
01:18
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
07:17
Mannix: Teams will ‘push’ Celtics for Brown trade
09:15
Pistons ‘making life miserable’ for Harden, Cavs
01:27
Haaland knocks in goal to double City’s lead
01:30
Doku delivers City a 1-0 lead with perfect shot
08:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
10:57
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
01:32
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
01:43
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
03:42
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue