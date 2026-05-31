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Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Colonial after 3 birdies to end regulation
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Wilson’s 28 points and 15 rebounds, Young’s 23 points and 9 assists power Aces past Valkyries

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HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
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Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season

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New York Yankees v Athletics
Yankees use 13-run third inning to beat Athletics 13-8
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round
Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Colonial after 3 birdies to end regulation
nbc_wnba_clubdubaja_260531.jpg
Wilson’s 28 points and 15 rebounds, Young’s 23 points and 9 assists power Aces past Valkyries

Top Clips

OZZIE_MPX.jpg
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
nbc_pl_2runderappreciated_260531.jpg
Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
nbc_pl_2rbest11_260531.jpg
Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season

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Watch Now

HLs: USMNT vs. Senegal (En Español)

May 31, 2026 05:52 PM
Watch highlights En Español of the United States men's soccer team's friendly against Senegal as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Latest Clips

OZZIE_MPX.jpg
03:26
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
nbc_pl_2runderappreciated_260531.jpg
02:03
Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
nbc_pl_2rbest11_260531.jpg
05:59
Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season
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01:59
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries
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01:43
Valkyries ‘came out hot’ but fell to Aces, Wilson
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02:40
Aces’ Young on HC Hammon: ‘She changed my career’
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02:31
Wilson, Aces’ defense shine in win over Valkyries
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01:15
Aces’ Wilson glad Young is ‘fighting through’
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01:56
TST Highlights: Hernandez United advances to final
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02:52
Bird, Miller on Clark’s reaction to loss, coach
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01:41
Orioles’ impressive homestand can ‘propel them’
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02:11
HLs: Bradish, Cowser power Orioles past Blue Jays
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20:47
What riders said after Round 1 of Pro Motocross
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02:03
TST HLs 2026: Simply Futbol FC vs. US Women
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01:59
TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
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01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
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01:27
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s
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12:45
Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
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05:37
Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
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03:46
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’
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07:09
Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs
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05:13
Spurs receive WCFs trophies following Game 7 win
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02:17
Spurs proving they can be special after Game 7 win
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02:50
The moment SAS punched ticket to NBA Finals
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01:52
HLs: Spurs knock down OKC, punch ticket to Finals
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07:45
Lawrence bros roll at Pala; Deegan debuts in 450
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01:38
HLs: Sun survive late Sparks surge
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01:53
TST HLs 2026: Kings League All Stars vs Furia FC
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02:01
Hope Solo on Solo FC: ‘We’re still growing’
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02:00
TST HLs 2026: Sneaky FC vs. Solo FC