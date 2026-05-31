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Cowser caps O's huge third with three-run blast

May 31, 2026 01:18 PM
Colton Cowser wasted no time putting an exclamation point on a massive third inning for the Orioles, following up Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo RBIs with a long three-run home run.

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