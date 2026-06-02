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WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56
NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles
Eagles trade A.J. Brown to Patriots: The fantasy fallout for Brown, Drake Maye, DeVonta Smith, and more
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Jett Lawrence after Pala: ‘It’s pretty hard to beat people when ... you are feeling like a $2 t-shirt’
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TST 2026 HLs: Hernandez United vs Pumas de Alabama
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Holmgren was ‘indecisive’ amid struggles in WCF
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Thunder don’t need wholesale changes to roster

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Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56
NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles
Eagles trade A.J. Brown to Patriots: The fantasy fallout for Brown, Drake Maye, DeVonta Smith, and more
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence limps on podium.JPG
Jett Lawrence after Pala: ‘It’s pretty hard to beat people when ... you are feeling like a $2 t-shirt’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_tstmchamps_260601.jpg
TST 2026 HLs: Hernandez United vs Pumas de Alabama
nbc_nba_enjoy_chetholmgren_260601.jpg
Holmgren was ‘indecisive’ amid struggles in WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_okctrades_260601.jpg
Thunder don’t need wholesale changes to roster

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TST HLs: Iowa Demon Hawks vs. Simply Futbol FC

June 1, 2026 08:57 PM
Watch highlights of the women's Championship of The Soccer Tournament 2026 between the Iowa Demon Hawks vs. Simply Futbol FC.

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