Murakami's injury a 'big blow' to White Sox lineup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 29 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
How to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: TV/ live stream info for tonight’s game
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Frustration in Indiana: Analysts break down Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White situation after Fever loss to Fire
colepowerranks_720.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Gerrit Cole finding his groove for Yankees, White Sox crack the top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mylesgarrett_260601.jpg
What Garrett trade means for Rams defense in 2026
nbc_roto_deshaunwatson_260601.jpg
Watson reportedly leading Browns QB competition
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260601.jpg
Vikings quarterback job competition ‘not close’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 29 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
How to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: TV/ live stream info for tonight’s game
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Frustration in Indiana: Analysts break down Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White situation after Fever loss to Fire
colepowerranks_720.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Gerrit Cole finding his groove for Yankees, White Sox crack the top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mylesgarrett_260601.jpg
What Garrett trade means for Rams defense in 2026
nbc_roto_deshaunwatson_260601.jpg
Watson reportedly leading Browns QB competition
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260601.jpg
Vikings quarterback job competition ‘not close’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Murakami's injury a 'big blow' to White Sox lineup

June 1, 2026 02:27 PM
Eric Samulski outlines the impact of Munetaka Murakami's injury to the Chicago White Sox due to his breakout rookie season and who steps up while Murakami is out.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_durran_260601.jpg
01:46
Duran someone to add amid hot streak for Red Sox
nbc_roto_griffin_260601.jpg
01:40
Pirates’ Griffin not expected to be out long
nbc_roto_mead_260601.jpg
01:54
Mead taking advantage of playing time with Nats
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
01:33
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs
winn_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cardinals take crucial series from Cubs
nbc_mlb_wynnintv_260531.jpg
01:08
Cards’ Winn: ‘I like where we stand’ in NL Central
digital_mpx.jpg
02:05
Pujols: 2026 Cardinals are ‘for real’
nbc_mlb_pujolshit_260531.jpg
50
Pujols has chance to make history in Cooperstown
nbc_mlb_breggybomb_260531.jpg
58
Bregman crushes solo shot into Cardinals’ bullpen
OZZIE_MPX.jpg
03:26
HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
BOOTH_HIT_MPX.jpg
01:41
Orioles’ impressive homestand can ‘propel them’
TWO_MIN_SITE_HL_MPX.jpg
02:11
HLs: Bradish, Cowser power Orioles past Blue Jays
nbc_mlb_cowserhr_260531.jpg
01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
nbc_mlb_alonsoint_260531o.jpg
01:27
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s
nbc_roto_jones_260529.jpg
01:55
Pirates’ Jones to make season debut vs Twins
nbc_roto_webb_260529.jpg
01:40
Giants’ Webb off IL, will start vs Rockies
nbc_roto_arrighetti_260529.jpg
02:00
Will Astros’ Arrighetti’s strong season continue?
nbc_roto_sanchez_260528.jpg
01:43
Inside Sanchez’s historic May with Phillies
nbc_roto_bazzana_260528.jpg
01:39
Bazzana thriving as Guardians’ leadoff hitter
nbc_roto_ohtani_260528.jpg
01:50
Ohtani emerging as legitimate Cy Young contender
nbc_bte_nlcy_260528.jpg
02:01
Sanchez the ‘rightful’ favorite for NL Cy Young
nbc_mlb_ccbaseballsupersitions_260527.jpg
02:58
Sabathia digs into baseball superstitions
WHITE_SOX_MPX.jpg
06:50
White Sox can ‘make some noise’ in AL Central
KNICKS_MPX.jpg
02:14
Sabathia on NYK’s run: NYC is a ‘basketball city’
nbc_mlb_cccubsv2_260527.jpg
02:01
Cubs’ streaky season raises major questions
BRAVES_MPX.jpg
03:43
MLB-best Braves ‘doing everything right’
JUDGE_MPX.jpg
03:13
NYY are only AL team in top five of power rankings
nbc_roto_edwardcaberav3_260526.jpg
01:52
Cabrera’s injury the latest blow to Cubs’ rotation
nbc_mlb_cubscardssnbv2_260526.jpg
30
Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_jaysoriolesslov2_260526.jpg
15
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_mylesgarrett_260601.jpg
01:27
What Garrett trade means for Rams defense in 2026
nbc_roto_deshaunwatson_260601.jpg
01:31
Watson reportedly leading Browns QB competition
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260601.jpg
01:36
Vikings quarterback job competition ‘not close’
nbc_dps_spursthundergame7recap_260601.jpg
13:05
Big picture takeaways from Spurs-Thunder Game 7
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_260601.jpg
18:12
Wemby ‘not even close’ to reaching full potential
nbc_pftpm_mylesgarretttrade_260601.jpg
08:26
Garrett reportedly traded to Rams in monster deal
nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
05:52
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
04:33
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_roto_nbafinals_260601.jpg
02:00
Knicks should keep Finals competitive with Spurs
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_260601.jpg
02:07
Wilson still in driver’s seat to win WNBA MVP
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260601.jpg
06:35
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Drake Maye
nbc_csu_jaydendaniels_260601.jpg
05:40
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_260601.jpg
05:28
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Baker Mayfield
nbc_pft_carterdartv2_260601.jpg
05:19
Carter avoids division in comments on Dart
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_260601.jpg
12:12
Cadillac flex their muscles in Detroit GTP win
nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
06:04
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
06:41
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
07:57
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts
nbc_pft_vikings_foward_260601.jpg
10:01
Murray, Teasley have Vikings looking forward
nbc_pft_eagles_aj_brown_bfd_260601.jpg
11:13
Why Brown could be ‘game-changing’ for Patriots
nbc_pft_brown_pro_bowler_260601.jpg
08:18
What could the return be in a Brown trade?
nbc_pft_nbafinals_260601.jpg
08:55
Wemby vs. Knicks sets up much-hyped NBA Finals
nbc_nas_cupnashv_260531.jpg
22:41
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series 2026 Nashville
nbc_golf_schwabr4v2_260531.jpg
07:01
HLs: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round
nbc_pl_2runderappreciated_260531.jpg
02:03
Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
nbc_pl_2rbest11_260531.jpg
05:59
Mustoe’s best XI from the Premier League season
new.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries
digital_hit_thumbnail.jpg
01:43
Valkyries ‘came out hot’ but fell to Aces, Wilson
jy.jpg
02:40
Aces’ Young on HC Hammon: ‘She changed my career’
nbc_wnba_clubdubaja_260531.jpg
02:31
Wilson, Aces’ defense shine in win over Valkyries