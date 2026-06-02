Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles
Eagles trade A.J. Brown to Patriots: The fantasy fallout for Brown, Drake Maye, DeVonta Smith, and more
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence limps on podium.JPG
Jett Lawrence after Pala: ‘It’s pretty hard to beat people when ... you are feeling like a $2 t-shirt’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 French Open - Day Nine
Aryna Sabalenka ends Naomi Osaka’s fashion show in Paris and advances to French Open quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_tstmchamps_260601.jpg
TST 2026 HLs: Hernandez United vs Pumas de Alabama
newhtumbnail.jpg
TST HLs: Iowa Demon Hawks vs. Simply Futbol FC
nbc_nba_enjoy_chetholmgren_260601.jpg
Holmgren was ‘indecisive’ amid struggles in WCF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles
Eagles trade A.J. Brown to Patriots: The fantasy fallout for Brown, Drake Maye, DeVonta Smith, and more
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence limps on podium.JPG
Jett Lawrence after Pala: ‘It’s pretty hard to beat people when ... you are feeling like a $2 t-shirt’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 French Open - Day Nine
Aryna Sabalenka ends Naomi Osaka’s fashion show in Paris and advances to French Open quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_tstmchamps_260601.jpg
TST 2026 HLs: Hernandez United vs Pumas de Alabama
newhtumbnail.jpg
TST HLs: Iowa Demon Hawks vs. Simply Futbol FC
nbc_nba_enjoy_chetholmgren_260601.jpg
Holmgren was ‘indecisive’ amid struggles in WCF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

  
Published June 1, 2026 10:47 PM
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Jun 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson (31) blocks a shot by Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron/Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aziaha James scored 18 points off the bench, Paige Bueckers had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 79-56 on Monday night.

Bueckers scored all 10 of her points in the first half to help Dallas lead 36-25. She finished the game 4 of 12 from the field as the Wings shot just 36%.

Dallas began the third quarter on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 44-25. Seattle did not make its first field goal of the second half until the 5:39 mark of the third.

Four other starters for Dallas (6-3) finished with nine points. Arike Ogunbowale was just 2 of 13 from the field and Maddy Siegrist made 3 of her 10 attempts. Jessica Shepard grabbed eight rebounds to help Dallas outrebound Seattle 48-36.

Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle (3-7) with 16 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 39.7 seconds left. Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points. Johnson became the second rookie guard in WNBA history to reach 15 blocks in 10 games, joining Elena Delle Donne.

Seattle also struggled from the floor, making just 20 of 61 field goals (33%) — including 4 of 19 from distance.

Up next

Seattle hosts Phoenix on Wednesday.

Dallas is at Los Angeles on Friday.