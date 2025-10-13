Tension is rising in the ongoing labor battle between the WNBA and the union representing the players, with the existing collective bargaining agreement expiring next week and no new deal in sight.
Players, owners, fans 'lacking trust' in Englebert
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby take a look at WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert's relationship with players and owners amid CBA negotiations and what has come to light following Napheesa Collier's statement.
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on the Las Vegas Aces' third championship title in four years, including the impact of top players like Chelsea Grey, A'ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd.
Aces’ Hammon: ‘I’m invested in their greatness’
Following the sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon got emotional when commending her players' resilience and overcoming obstacles during the season.
Highlights: Aces win game four, sweep WNBA finals
Watch highlights from game four of the WNBA Finals as the Las Vegas Aces clinch the title, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86.
Reese to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to Angel Reese walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15 in New York, marking the first time a professional athlete will walk the runway in the famous show.
Wilson’s GOAT case rises; Mercury face elimination
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to the Aces beating the Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, analyzing A'ja Wilson's clutch game-winning shot and debating if she is the greatest player in league history.
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
Ros Gold-Onwude joins Dan Le Batard to talk about the WNBA Finals between the Mercury and Aces, applauding A'ja Wilson for her heroic game-winning shot in Game 3 and analyzing how the media covers women's basketball.
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
Lead by A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces stunned the Phoenix Mercury at home in the final seconds of Game 3. The Aces lead the 2025 WNBA Finals 3-0, with Game 4 coming up on Friday, Oct. 10 at 8pm ET.
Is New York an overrated sports city?
The Dan Patrick Show dives into how heavily New York City sports teams are covered in media compared to their relative lack of success, with the WNBA's Liberty winning the only major sports title in the last decade.