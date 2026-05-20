2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
From a record attendance for the Portland Fire’s season opener, thrilling overtime games, and a return of the WNBA to NBC and Peacock with record viewership, the first week of the WNBA’s 30th anniversary season was one for the books.
After capping off a momentous week, it’s time to revisit where each team ranks after the first week of WNBA action.
WNBA Power Rankings
These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week one of the 2026 season.
Past Ranking: Opening Weekend
Tier 1: Contenders
Las Vegas Aces (4-1) | Prior Rank: 6 - The defending champs lock up the No. 1 spot this week with the best record in the league. After getting blown out by the Phoenix Mercury in their first game of the season, the Aces have since gone on a four-game win streak, which is impressive considering their last four games have all been on the road.
The Aces have been fueled by A’ja Wilson’s play, which notched her another Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the WNBA season. That is Wilson’s 29th time receiving the honor. Additionally, the bench play of Chennedy Carter (19.4 points per game in 21.4 minutes per game) has been a major storyline for the Aces so far this season.
HOLLYWOOD HOOPS 🎬😤— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 11, 2026
22 PTS
2 STL
69% FG@ChennedyCarter // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/Px2KryQc4V
- New York Liberty (3-1) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty land at No. 2 this week, led by the stellar play of Breanna Stewart. Stewart — the WNBA’s Week 1 Player of the Week — is currently averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game for the short-handed Liberty as they find ways to win without the services of Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally. With three of their four games on the road to begin the season, it’s been an impressive start for New York.
Tier 2: Potential Contender
Atlanta Dream (2-1) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Dream hold on to the No. 3 spot for this week. Despite losing their home opener on Sunday to the Aces, 85-84, the Dream fell just short of pulling off a comeback after erasing a 17-point deficit and outscoring the reigning champs 20-4 over the last eight minutes of the game. Even more impressive, they did this without the help of Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones, who were both out due to injuries.
The Dream have had to overcome deficits in all three of their games this season, and while their resilience is impressive, they will need to get off to better starts if they want to be a true contender.
Tier 3: In the Mix
Chicago Sky (3-1) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Sky are off to a great start this season and move up four spots this week to No. 4. They’ve been winning games even though two of their biggest free-agent signings in Azurá Stevens and DiJonai Carrington have yet to step foot on the court.
In their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky were also without their starting point guard, Skylar Diggins, and still won the game behind the strong play of Gabriela Jaquez and an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double from Kamilla Cardoso.
Gabriela Jaquez came up big on both ends of the floor in the @chicagosky's victory! 🔥— WNBA (@WNBA) May 18, 2026
20 PTS (career-high) | 8 REB (career-high) #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/KSlGzdIO2H
The Sky were delivered a blow with the news that their leading scorer, Rickea Jackson, will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after tearing her left ACL in their game on Sunday. It will be hard to replace her production as Jackson was averaging 18 points per game, but the Sky have shown an ability to win in a variety of ways this season.
- Golden State Valkyries (2-1) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Valkyries drop one spot this week after losing their last game to the Chicago Sky, and they will be tested in their next two games on the road against the Liberty and Indiana Fever. Despite their first loss of the season, the Valkyries are still tied with the Dream for the third-best record in the WNBA.
Toronto Tempo (3-2) | Prior Rank: 13 - The Tempo jump seven spots to No. 6 this week. Toronto has been competitive in every game this season and is in the middle of a four-game road trip where they’ve gone 2-1 so far. Their backcourt of Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes made history Tuesday by becoming the first teammates to each record 30 or more points in a game during a team’s first season.
Kiki Rice also impressed in her first career start for the Tempo on Sunday, scoring 19 points to go along with five boards.
First career start, 35 minutes played, zero turnovers, season highs in points and rebounds - that’s simply Kiki Rice hoops 🙂↕️ pic.twitter.com/MHStvnhtLX— Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 18, 2026
Minnesota Lynx (2-2) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Lynx move up two spots this week and hold a .500 record with five other teams in the league — a solid start for a team dealing with some injury adversity to start the season.
Their best player, Napheesa Collier, is still recovering from ankle surgery while Emma Čechová sustained a season-ending torn ACL to her right knee. The goal for the Lynx is to stay afloat until Collier returns, and so far they are doing that.
- Dallas Wings (2-2) | Prior Rank: 2 - After losing two games in a row, the Wings knocked off a hot Washington Mystics team on Monday, 92-69, and got their first win at home. It was a good response after their head coach, Jose Fernandez, called the team out publicly for being selfish after a loss to the Lynx.
Jose Fernandez said he told the team there’s selfishness in the locker room. Fernandez told them to not get upset about minutes played and lack of shots.— Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 15, 2026
“Really good teams don’t give a shit about that. You know what they give a shit about? They give a shit about winning.” pic.twitter.com/zqSqDLTwFo
Washington Mystics (2-2) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Mystics drop two spots this week coming off a 23-point loss to the Wings on Monday. It was their first double-digit loss of the season and the first time the young squad looked their age.
Washington has a five-day break before they play the Storm on the road on Sunday and will look to rebound from the loss.
Indiana Fever (2-2) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Fever hold on to No. 10 in this week’s rankings. Right now, the team is struggling to get over .500, and their wins have come against teams with losing records. It’s still very early in the season, but for a team with championship expectations, the Fever need to keep pace with teams like the Aces and Liberty.
The Fever’s upcoming three-game homestand is a good opportunity to stack some wins, and after missing a game for the first time in her WNBA career, Aliyah Boston will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Portland Fire.
Boston, along with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, will look to get the team above .500 for the first time this season.
Phoenix Mercury (2-3) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Phoenix Mercury are another team dealing with injury adversity to some of their key rotation players. Kathryn Westbeld was ruled out this year with a torn right ACL before the season even started and sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb, is out four-to-six weeks after undergoing a procedure on her left knee. The status of Natasha Mack is also unknown after getting injured in their loss to the Tempo on Tuesday.
Fortunately for the Mercury, their defensive specialist, Monique Akoa-Makani, should be returning soon. The Mercury are likely to stabilize, but for now, they slide six spots to No. 11.
Portland Fire (2-2) | Prior Rank: 14 - The Fire move up two spots and a tier in this week’s rankings. The expansion team has had the benefit of beginning the season with a four-game homestand but, nonetheless, their start has been impressive and includes a win over the New York Liberty.
The real trial by fire will begin Wednesday when Portland kicks off a three-game road trip against the Fever, Tempo, and Liberty.
Los Angeles Sparks (1-3) | Prior Rank: 11 - The Sparks fall to No. 13 in this week’s rankings after a slow start, in which they lost three of their first four games at home.
Due to increased parity in the league, it’s even more imperative that Los Angeles get back in the win column after missing the playoffs the last five years. Additionally, the Sparks are about to embark on a four-game road trip against the Mercury, Aces, Mystics, and Sun. The Sparks need to get a handle on their season quickly before it starts to spiral.
Tier 4: Rebuilding
Seattle Storm (1-3) | Prior Rank: 12 - The Storm drop two spots and a tier this week after losing their last two games. Their lone win this season came against the Connecticut Sun, who they will face in their next two games. Unfortunately for Seattle, it will be without Dominique Malonga, who entered the league’s concussion protocols.
The good news for the Storm is that Awa Fam, the third overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, has finished international play and will be suiting up for the team soon.
- Connecticut Sun (0-5) | Prior Rank: 15 - The Connecticut Sun are currently the only winless team in the league. They are in the midst of a brutal five-game road trip that’s already seen them lose a one-point heartbreaker to the Portland Fire on Monday.