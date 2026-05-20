2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential

From a record attendance for the Portland Fire’s season opener, thrilling overtime games, and a return of the WNBA to NBC and Peacock with record viewership, the first week of the WNBA’s 30th anniversary season was one for the books.

After capping off a momentous week, it’s time to revisit where each team ranks after the first week of WNBA action.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week one of the 2026 season.

Past Ranking: Opening Weekend

The Aces have been fueled by A’ja Wilson’s play, which notched her another Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the WNBA season. That is Wilson’s 29th time receiving the honor. Additionally, the bench play of Chennedy Carter (19.4 points per game in 21.4 minutes per game) has been a major storyline for the Aces so far this season.

Las Vegas Aces (4-1) | Prior Rank: 6 - The defending champs lock up the No. 1 spot this week with the best record in the league. After getting blown out by the Phoenix Mercury in their first game of the season, the Aces have since gone on a four-game win streak, which is impressive considering their last four games have all been on the road.

The Dream have had to overcome deficits in all three of their games this season, and while their resilience is impressive, they will need to get off to better starts if they want to be a true contender.

Atlanta Dream (2-1) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Dream hold on to the No. 3 spot for this week. Despite losing their home opener on Sunday to the Aces, 85-84, the Dream fell just short of pulling off a comeback after erasing a 17-point deficit and outscoring the reigning champs 20-4 over the last eight minutes of the game. Even more impressive, they did this without the help of Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones , who were both out due to injuries.

Chicago Sky (3-1) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Sky are off to a great start this season and move up four spots this week to No. 4. They’ve been winning games even though two of their biggest free-agent signings in Azurá Stevens and DiJonai Carrington have yet to step foot on the court. In their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky were also without their starting point guard, Skylar Diggins, and still won the game behind the strong play of Gabriela Jaquez and an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double from Kamilla Cardoso. Gabriela Jaquez came up big on both ends of the floor in the @chicagosky's victory! 🔥



20 PTS (career-high) | 8 REB (career-high) #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/KSlGzdIO2H — WNBA (@WNBA) May 18, 2026 The Sky were delivered a blow with the news that their leading scorer, Rickea Jackson, will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after tearing her left ACL in their game on Sunday. It will be hard to replace her production as Jackson was averaging 18 points per game, but the Sky have shown an ability to win in a variety of ways this season.



Golden State Valkyries (2-1) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Valkyries drop one spot this week after losing their last game to the Chicago Sky, and they will be tested in their next two games on the road against the Liberty and Indiana Fever. Despite their first loss of the season, the Valkyries are still tied with the Dream for the third-best record in the WNBA.



Toronto Tempo (3-2) | Prior Rank: 13 - The Tempo jump seven spots to No. 6 this week. Toronto has been competitive in every game this season and is in the middle of a four-game road trip where they’ve gone 2-1 so far. Their backcourt of Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes made history Tuesday by becoming the first teammates to each record 30 or more points in a game during a team’s first season. Kiki Rice also impressed in her first career start for the Tempo on Sunday, scoring 19 points to go along with five boards. First career start, 35 minutes played, zero turnovers, season highs in points and rebounds - that’s simply Kiki Rice hoops 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/MHStvnhtLX — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 18, 2026

Minnesota Lynx (2-2) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Lynx move up two spots this week and hold a .500 record with five other teams in the league — a solid start for a team dealing with some injury adversity to start the season. Their best player, Napheesa Collier, is still recovering from ankle surgery while Emma Čechová sustained a season-ending torn ACL to her right knee. The goal for the Lynx is to stay afloat until Collier returns, and so far they are doing that.



Dallas Wings (2-2) | Prior Rank: 2 - After losing two games in a row, the Wings knocked off a hot Washington Mystics team on Monday, 92-69, and got their first win at home. It was a good response after their head coach, Jose Fernandez, called the team out publicly for being selfish after a loss to the Lynx.

Jose Fernandez said he told the team there’s selfishness in the locker room. Fernandez told them to not get upset about minutes played and lack of shots.



“Really good teams don’t give a shit about that. You know what they give a shit about? They give a shit about winning.” pic.twitter.com/zqSqDLTwFo — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 15, 2026

Washington Mystics (2-2) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Mystics drop two spots this week coming off a 23-point loss to the Wings on Monday. It was their first double-digit loss of the season and the first time the young squad looked their age. Washington has a five-day break before they play the Storm on the road on Sunday and will look to rebound from the loss.



Indiana Fever (2-2) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Fever hold on to No. 10 in this week’s rankings. Right now, the team is struggling to get over .500, and their wins have come against teams with losing records. It’s still very early in the season, but for a team with championship expectations, the Fever need to keep pace with teams like the Aces and Liberty. The Fever’s upcoming three-game homestand is a good opportunity to stack some wins, and after missing a game for the first time in her WNBA career, Aliyah Boston will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Portland Fire. Boston, along with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, will look to get the team above .500 for the first time this season.



Phoenix Mercury (2-3) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Phoenix Mercury are another team dealing with injury adversity to some of their key rotation players. Kathryn Westbeld was ruled out this year with a torn right ACL before the season even started and sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb, is out four-to-six weeks after undergoing a procedure on her left knee. The status of Natasha Mack is also unknown after getting injured in their loss to the Tempo on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Mercury, their defensive specialist, Monique Akoa-Makani, should be returning soon. The Mercury are likely to stabilize, but for now, they slide six spots to No. 11.



Portland Fire (2-2) | Prior Rank: 14 - The Fire move up two spots and a tier in this week’s rankings. The expansion team has had the benefit of beginning the season with a four-game homestand but, nonetheless, their start has been impressive and includes a win over the New York Liberty. The real trial by fire will begin Wednesday when Portland kicks off a three-game road trip against the Fever, Tempo, and Liberty.

