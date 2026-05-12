2026 WNBA Power Rankings: Wings put the league on notice, Liberty as advertised

The WNBA tipped off its 30th anniversary season on Friday with a landmark CBA in place, million-dollar deals for players, new media partnerships — including NBC and Peacock — its first billion-dollar team valuation, and expansion of the league from 13 to 15 teams.

To say the league is in a period of growth would be an understatement.

Of course with a new season comes new, far-too-early power rankings. With so many storylines heading into the 2026 season, let’s take a look at how each team fairs after an exciting opening weekend.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after the opening weekend of the 2026 season.

Dallas Wings (1-0) - After ending last year with the worst record in the league, the Dallas Wings looked the part on Saturday when they faced off against the Indiana Fever in their first game of the season. The new-look Wings put up 107 points and led for most of the game en route to a win against a formidable Fever team. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale led the way with key contributions from Jessica Shepard, Odyssey Sims, and Aziaha James off the bench. Time will tell if the Wings will be able to contend this season, but a statement win on the road against a playoff team from last year is enough to land at No. 2 in these rankings. 🚨 FINAL SCORES AND TOP PERFORMERS 🚨



Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers were relentless in the @DallasWings win over IND, 107-104‼️



Arike Ogunbowale: 22 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM

Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB



Their efforts helped the Wings move to 1-0 in the regular szn… pic.twitter.com/bOk2aLFyw7 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 10, 2026

Atlanta Dream (1-0) - The Atlanta Dream took on the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday and put their mettle on display when it mattered most. The Dream, who won the most games in franchise history last year and came into the season with lofty expectations after re-signing their core during free agency and trading for Angel Reese, trailed until the final 11.3 seconds of the game. But on the final possession of the fourth quarter, it was Reese who made a game-saving block to secure a one-point win for the Dream. While it wasn’t a dominant win, the Dream turned to reality and earned the No. 3 spot in this week’s rankings. I’m still thinking about this Angel Reese block…



That was tough. pic.twitter.com/nI2uT4b6Eg — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 10, 2026

Golden State Valkyries (2-0) - The Valkyries made history last year when they became the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. Without skipping a beat, they started the 2026 season with wins against the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. Their defensive prowess was on full display as they held Seattle and Phoenix to 80 and 79 points, respectively. Similar to last year, Golden State was prone to some offensive lulls, but a suffocating defense will always keep the Valkyries in games.



Phoenix Mercury (1-1) - After reaching the Finals last season in the first year of the Alyssa Thomas era, the Phoenix Mercury sought redemption in their first game of the season against the reigning champion, Las Vegas Aces. While a regular-season win can never erase the memories of being on the wrong side of a Finals sweep, the Mercury set the tone for the 2026 season by routing the defending champs, 99-66. The Mercury followed that win up with a double-digit loss to the Valkyries on Sunday, but considering they started the season with back-to-back games on the road, splitting the pair is a respectable outcome.

