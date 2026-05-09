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Mercury rout the Aces 99-66 to spoil Las Vegas’ ring ceremony

  
Published May 9, 2026 06:47 PM

LAS VEGAS — Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points and the Phoenix Mercury walloped the Las Vegas Aces 99-66, making sure the only celebration for the reigning WNBA champions on Saturday would be their pregame ring ceremony.

The win was a measure of revenge for the Mercury, who were swept by the Aces in last season’s WNBA Finals.

This was the Mercury’s largest margin of victory since defeating Indiana 95-60 on Aug. 7, and it’s the Aces’ worst defeat since a 111-58 loss to Minnesota on Aug. 3. Las Vegas then finished the regular season with 16 consecutive wins.

Mercury rookie Jovana Nogic, who most recently played in Russia and is on the Serbian national team, scored all of her 19 points in the first half. She was one of six Mercury players to score in double figures. Natasha Mack had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 19 points, Jackie Young scored 12 and NaLyssa Smith 11.

Before the game Aces players and coaches were given their championship rings, which included a removable top so that part of it could be worn out rather than put simply on display. The left side of the ring includes the players’ name and position in 14-karat white gold.

“We’re back!” Aces majority owner Mark Davis said to the crowd during the ceremony as minority owner Tom Brady stood nearby.

Because this game took place at T-Mobile Arena, the Aces — who have won three of the past four titles — won’t raise their championship banner until playing Los Angeles on May 23 at their usual home, Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Mercury made sure the Aces’ celebration was short-lived as Phoenix, which never trailed, took command with a 14-2 run to open the second quarter and go up 41-23.

Up next

Phoenix: At Golden State on Sunday.

Las Vegas: At Los Angeles on Sunday.