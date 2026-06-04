Liberty surge past the Tempo as Jonquel Jones powers New York’s third straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 17 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Toronto Tempo 97-82 on Wednesday night.

Breanna Stewart added 19 points, including 17 in the second half, for the Liberty (6-4), who have won three straight games. New York was still missing guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is sidelined with a back issue. Coach Chris DeMarco said at morning shootaround that his All-Star guard was getting better. She’s only played in one game this season.

The game marked the return of former Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who led the franchise to its first WNBA championship in 2024. The Liberty let her go after last season. The franchise’s winningest coach received a warm ovation from the crowd when she was introduced before the game.

She’s now in charge of the expansion Tempo and has guided them to a strong start. The loss dropped the Tempo (5-5) to .500 and ended a two-game winning streak.

New York trailed 22-17 early in the second quarter before going on a 15-2 run capped by two 3-pointers by Satou Sabally. The first came in transition over her sister Nyara, who was taken by the Tempo from the Liberty in the expansion draft this offseason.

The Liberty led 40-34 at the half as Jones finished the opening 20 minutes with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

They put the game away in the third quarter as Stewart scored nine points after only having two in the first half. New York extended its lead to 70-58 and never looked back.

Toronto had a scary moment with 1:33 left in the game. Rookie Kiki Rice had her shot blocked and her left leg bent backwards as she was landing. The No. 6 pick in the draft was down for a little bit before getting up and hopping back to the locker room.

Brondello said after the game she had no update on Rice’s condition, hoping that the young guard would be OK.

“She’s a tough kid, but, yeah, it’s unfortunate,” Brondello said.

Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes each scored 17 points to lead the Tempo.

Up next

Tempo: host Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Liberty: host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.