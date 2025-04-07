Paige Bueckers is clearly the best-known player in Monday’s WNBA draft, but Dominique Malonga of France is among the most interesting.
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack their 2025 WNBA Draft predictions, including how things change after the recent NCAA Tournament finish and how certain player decisions have shaken up the draft.
Cash’s thoughts on WNBA free agency movement
On Her Turf's Natalie Esquire talks with Hall of Famer and New Orleans Pelicans Senior VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash at The Sports Power Brunch about supporting women in high-level positions.
Take Rose BC’s Unrivaled title seriously
Rose BC was picked by many to struggle in Unrivaled, and its players clearly didn't forget that on their way to the league's inaugural championship.
Why Unrivaled’s inaugural season was a ‘success’
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack Unrivaled's inaugural season, explaining why the league's social media presence, it's emphasis on childcare support and engaging 1-on-1 tournament made it a success.
Marsh: Reese, Cardoso have ‘big things’ coming
Chicago Sky HC Tyler Marsh sits down with Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin to discuss what excites him about Ariel Atkins, how he sees Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso developing and more.
GSW’s Curry to Lynx star Williams: ‘You a dawg’
Lynx star Courtney Williams joins Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin to share why Unrivaled play is getting "spicy," reflect on the WNBA's presence at NBA All-Star Weekend, and offer thoughts on Diana Taurasi's retirement.
How Taurasi left a lasting impact on the WNBA
In the wake of Diana Taurasi's retirement, Natalie Esquire, Callie Fin and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on her legendary career, the influence she had on the WNBA and some of her most memorable moments.
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum shares why he's eager to invest in women's sports as part of the bid to bring a WNBA team to St. Louis.
Griner’s move to Dream boosts title hopes
Natalie Esquire and Meghan L. Hall discuss Brittney Griner's move to the Atlanta Dream after spending 11 years with the Phoenix Mercury, explaining how Griner's addition can make the Dream title contenders.
Thomas’ trade to Mercury leaves questions for Sun
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down the Phoenix Mercury trade with the Connecticut Sun to acquire Alyssa Thomas, questioning the move from the Sun's perspective — including DeWanna Bonner's future.