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USA vs Venezuela live updates: 2026 World Baseball Classic Final score, results, highlights, stats from WBC on March 17

  • By
  • D.J. Short,
  • By
  • D.J. Short
  
Published March 17, 2026 05:31 PM

5:57 p.m. ET: As we await first pitch of the WBC Final, let’s take a look back at how this matchup came together.

How Team USA Got Here:

Record: 5-1

Team USA 15, Brazil 5
Team USA, Great Britain 1
Team USA 5, Mexico 3
Italy 8, Team USA 6
Team USA 5, Canada 3
Team USA 2, Dominican Republic 1

In the semifinal on Sunday, Roman Anthony slugged a go-ahead solo homer in the fourth inning which proved to the the difference as USA’s bullpen shut down a potent lineup from the Dominican Republic.

How Venezuela Got Here:

Record: 5-1

Venezuela 7, Netherlands 2
Venezuela 11, Israel 3
Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 0
Dominican Republic 7, Venezeula 5
Venezuela 8, Japan 5
Venezuela 4, Italy 2

Coming off a shocking comeback to put away defending champion Japan in the quarterfinal, Venezuela punched their tickets to the WBC final with a win over Italy in the semifinals on Monday night. They pulled ahead for good courtesy of a seventh-inning rally against Michael Lorenzen.

5:35 p.m. ET: Hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Gold Medal-winning U.S. Men’s Hockey Team, the members of Team USA are sporting some special digs going into tonight’s WBC championship matchup.

5:30 p.m. ET: After a thrilling and surprising 2026 World Baseball Classic tournament, everything comes down to one game: Team USA, who were the favorites coming into this year’s WBC, against Valenzuela, the tournament’s biggest surprise.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. You can watch it live on FOX.

I’ll be here throughout the evening to guide you through the festivities and the drama as we witness a new champion.

With a couple of hours to go before first pitch, let’s take a look at the lineups and starting pitchers for the WBC final.

Team USA

1) Bobby Witt Jr., SS
2) Bryce Harper, 1B
3) Aaron Judge, RF
4) Kyle Schwarber, DH
5) Alex Bregman, 3B
6) Roman Anthony, LF
7) Will Smith, C
8) Brice Turang, 2B
9) Bryon Buxton, CF

SP - Nolan McLean

Venezuela

1) Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
2) Maikel Garcia, 3B
3) Luis Arraez, 1B
4) Eugenio Suárez, DH
5) Gleyber Torres, 2B
6) Ezequiel Tovar, SS
7) Wilyer Abreu, LF
8) Salvador Perez, C
9) Jackson Chourio, CF

SP - Eduardo Rodriguez

The U.S. will function as the home team after winning a coin flip.

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