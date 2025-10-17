WNBA All-Star Game returns to Chicago in 2026 at United Center

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game is returning to Chicago in 2026 and will be played at the United Center, the league said Thursday.

The game will be played on July 25, with the 3-point contest and Skills Challenge taking place the day before. The plans are contingent on the league getting a new collective bargaining agreement in place. The current one expires at the end of the month and the two sides are far apart.

“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game’s brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball’s most iconic cities.”

Chicago hosted the All-Star Game in 2022, with that game played at Wintrust Arena — home of the Sky. The team has played some regular-season games at the United Center, including this past season. United Center has nearly double the capacity of the Wintrust Arena, which seats just over 10,000.

“The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago. We can’t wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA’s biggest stars on a world-class stage,” Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox said.

This past season, the All-Star Game was in Indianapolis, but star Caitlin Clark, of the Fever, was unable to play because of a groin injury.