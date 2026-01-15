 Skip navigation
Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats' first Big 12 win this season
Project B women's basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027
Hoiberg family business brings lots of joy as No. 8 Nebraska has a season for the ages

Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats' first Big 12 win this season
Project B women's basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027
Hoiberg family business brings lots of joy as No. 8 Nebraska has a season for the ages

Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:33 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Patton Pinkins sank a follow-up shot with 1 second remaining in overtime and Mississippi beat No. 21 Georgia 97-95 on Wednesday night despite Jeremiah Wilkinson’s season-high 32 points for the Bulldogs.

Marcus “Smurf” Millender made one of two free throws for Georgia (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) with 10.2 seconds remaining in overtime to tie the game at 95.

Following a miss by AJ Storr, who led Ole Miss (10-7, 2-2) with 27 points, Pinkins grabbed the rebound and sank the winning shot to finish with 18 points.

Kanon Catchings scored 17 points for Georgia, including a 3-pointer for a 94-91 lead.

Georgia began the night leading the nation with an average of 96.4 points per game. Ole Miss ranked last in the SEC with 75.2 points per game. The Rebels kept pace in a game that featured 16 ties, including a basket by Storr with 17 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 87.

A last-second miss by Georgia’s Jordan Ross set up the Bulldogs second overtime in as many home games. The Bulldogs took a 104-100 overtime win over Auburn on Jan. 3.

A 3-pointer by Ilias Karmadine with 1:01 remaining pulled Ole Miss to within one point at 84-83. Wilkinson answered with a layup and free throw, pushing the Bulldogs advantage to four points.

Georgia suffered a cold-shooting start as the Rebels ran to a 20-10 lead. The Bulldogs made only 2 of 9 3-point attempts in their sluggish start before a streak of seven consecutive made field goals, including six 3s, late in the half. Wilkinson made four of the six 3s in the streak that helped give the Bulldogs a 40-35 halftime lead.

Up next

Ole Miss: Visits state Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Georgia: Hosts No. 17 Arkansas on Saturday.