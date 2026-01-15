 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
JT Toppin records 6th consecutive double-double as No. 15 Texas Tech beats Utah 88-74
UCLA v Minnesota
Rice, Betts lead No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 to win 10th straight game
NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Kansas State
Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
JT Toppin records 6th consecutive double-double as No. 15 Texas Tech beats Utah 88-74
UCLA v Minnesota
Rice, Betts lead No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 to win 10th straight game
NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Kansas State
Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Texas hands No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season with a dominant 80-64 win

  
Published January 15, 2026 01:32 AM

AUSTIN, Texas — Matas Vokietaitis scored 22 points, Tramon Mark added 21, and Texas handed No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss the season, 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Dailyn Swain had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (11-6, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who have consecutive victories over AP Top 25 teams, having beaten then-No. 13 Alabama on Saturday.

Mark scored 16 points in the second half including consecutive 3-poiners that pushed Texas ahead by nine midway through the half.

Chendall Weaver made a fast-break layup and two free throws to give Texas a 12-point lead with 6:27 left. Then Mark made two free throws to extend the lead to 14 with 5:37 left.

Mark is averaging 19.8 points in SEC games, hitting 11 of 23 3-point shots. He was 4 for 7 against Vanderbilt.

Duke Miles led Vanderbilit (16-1, 3-1) with 21 points and Tyler Tanner had 17. But Vanderbilt shot just 26.7% from the field in the second half, finishing the game at 36.7%.

Vanderbilt, a good 3-point shooting team, missed nine of 10 in the second half after making 8 of 15 in the first half.

Texas shot 53%, including 7 for 17 on 3-pointers.

The Longhorns led 42-37 after a fast-paced first half for both teams. Miles made three 3-point baskets and had 14 in the half. Tanner added 10.

The Longhorns shot 55% in the half, scoring 18 points in the paint, thanks to Vokietaitis and Swain, who combined for seven baskets inside. Vokietaitis also made all four of his free throws, finishing with 12 points in the half. Jordan Pope also scored 12.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 19 Florida on Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.